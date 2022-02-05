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GO FUND ME - SUSPENDS FREEDOM CONVOY 10 MILLION DOLLAR DONATIONS - REFUSES TO RETURN MONEY & They May Donate to Who They Want - GO F@CK ME
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40 views • February 05, 2022
What do they intend to do? Give it to the Trudeau foundation? The pedo foundation? Those in charge are the terrorists. Governments are terrorists. It will take dangerous men fighting and dying to make this thing change course. It will be hard and bloody if it is to be. It is unfortunate but it is the way of change.
Source: Wil Paranormal.
Source: Wil Paranormal.
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