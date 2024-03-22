Create New Account
Shoigu inspected the implementation of the State Defense Order at enterprises producing aviation weapons and ammunition - Mass production of three-ton aviation bombs FAB-3000 has begun in Russia
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 19 hours ago

Shoigu in the Nizhny Novgorod region checked the implementation of the defense order at enterprises producing aviation weapons and shells, where mass production of three-ton FAB-3000 aerial bombs began.

Yesterday, March 21, 2024

