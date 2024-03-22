Shoigu inspected the implementation of the State Defense Order at enterprises producing aviation weapons and ammunition - Mass production of three-ton aviation bombs FAB-3000 has begun in Russia

Shoigu in the Nizhny Novgorod region checked the implementation of the defense order at enterprises producing aviation weapons and shells, where mass production of three-ton FAB-3000 aerial bombs began.
Yesterday, March 21, 2024
