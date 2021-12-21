⁣THE ADVOCATE APPROACH - Why some people Suffer Adverse Reactions and Die while others do not

⁣THE ADVOCATE APPROACH - Why some people Suffer Adverse Reactions and Die while others do notCOVID Kill Shot - Why some people Suffer Adverse Reactions and Die while others do not. This women sums it up well. If you have a tray of 100 jab does. 70 will be harmless Saline solution and the other 30 will be the mRNA poison. They cannot just kill everyone straight out it would raise too many red flags. If it is done slowly its much easier to hide the casualties. This is why they are now pushing these booster shots. With every shot you take your closer to that lethal dose of poison. Your literally playing a game of Russian roulette. These government psychopaths want to depopulate the world, will you play their game or say no.100% of Covid-19 Vaccine Deaths were caused by just 5% of the batchesDeath by Vaccine LOTtery