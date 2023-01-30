Introduction to GETTR Coin Pilot Reward Program

https://gettr.com/post/p26m321bee1



Congratulations on GETTR Coin Pilot Reward Program Launch 🚀 🚀 🚀





DISCLAIMER

The GETTR Coin is a rewards pilot program to be used exclusively by and between select group of GETTR users on the GETTR platform. For clarity, the GETTR Coin: (i) has no value and may never have value, (ii) is not redeemable and may never be redeemable, and (iii) cannot be used outside the GETTR platform. For more information about the GETTR Coin rewards pilot program, please contact [email protected]