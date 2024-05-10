Create New Account
US Prepares to Move Aid Over The Shore Into Gaza | Soldiers, Sailors, Mariners & Ships Offshore
Published 15 hours ago

US Prepares to Move Aid Over The Shore Into Gaza | Soldiers, Sailors, Mariners & Ships Offshore.   In this episode, Sal Mercogliano - a maritime historian at Campbell University (@campbelledu) and former merchant mariner - discusses the Joint Logistics Over the Shore Operation preparing to start over the beach in Gaza. 


#gaza #JLOTS #israel #military #navy #army #shipping #military

shippinggazahumanitarian aidmiltary aid

