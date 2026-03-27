💥Krivoy Rog, Ukraine today

💥 Krivoy Rog today.

Adding, prior report: A drone attack on Krivoy Rog is currently underway.

The infrastructure is under attack, the head of the city administration stated.

Adding, more from today:

RUSSIA MAY INTRODUCE A BAN ON GASOLINE EXPORT FOR PRODUCERS FROM APRIL 1 — TASS

Exports of gasoline from Russia will be banned for all market participants from April 1, two sources told TASS following a meeting between Novak and industry ministries and companies.

The measure will last until July 31, one of the sources added.