💥Krivoy Rog, Ukraine today

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💥 Krivoy Rog today.
Adding, prior report: A drone attack on Krivoy Rog is currently underway.
The infrastructure is under attack, the head of the city administration stated.
Adding, more from today:
RUSSIA MAY INTRODUCE A BAN ON GASOLINE EXPORT FOR PRODUCERS FROM APRIL 1 — TASS
Exports of gasoline from Russia will be banned for all market participants from April 1, two sources told TASS following a meeting between Novak and industry ministries and companies.
The measure will last until July 31, one of the sources added.