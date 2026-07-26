Sunday Service, Rock Primitive Baptist Church, 26 July, 2026

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Sunday service at Rock Primitive Baptist Church, Brooker Florida 26 July 2026. Song service from Lloyd's Hymnal followed by preaching from Elders Glen Thomas and Carl Harris.
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