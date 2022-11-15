US Election Machines can Be Hacked in 2 Minutes

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From The Safest and Most Secure Election in History in 2020...
To The Most Accurate and Flawless in The 2022 Mid-Term.
Criminals Will Be Hacking Every Damn Election...
Until The We The People Wake Up and Learn.
US Election Machines can Be Hacked in 2 Under Minutes...
With No Special Tools or Skills Needed at All.
Just Think What Can Be Done By a Professional Hacker...
It's Time for Loyal American Patriots to Grow Some Balls!