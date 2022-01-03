List of British WWII Movie Trailers

1939

? Clouds Over Europe

? Among Human Wolves

0:02:46 Lion Has Wings - mod



1940s

? Mad Men of Europe

? Maxwell Archer Detective

? Blackout

? For Freedom

0:04:36 Convoy

? Night Train to Munich

? Neutral Port

? Suicide Squadron

? This England

? Pimpernel Smith

? Seventh Survivor

? Big Blockade

? One of Our Aircraft Is Missing

? Next of Kin

? Avengers

? Flying Fortress

? Somewhere in France

? Unpublished Story

? Spitfire

0:07:13 In Which We Serve

? Secret Mission

0:08:28 Went the Day Well - mod

? Thunder Rock

? Nine Men

? Somewhere on Leave

? Tomorrow We Live

? Fires Were Started

? Gentle Sex

? We Dive at Dawn

? Bells Go Down

? Get Cracking

? Life & Death of Colonel Blimp

0:10:28 Adventures of Tartu

? Millions Like Us

? Escape to Danger

? They Met in the Dark

? Adventure for Two

? San Demetrio London

? Bell-Bottom George

0:12:44 Candlelight in Algeria - mod

? For Those in Peril

? Canterbury Tale

? Way Ahead

? Her Man Gilbey

? 2,000 Women

? Medal for General

? Western Approaches

? Now It Can Be Told

? Waterloo Road

? Johnny in Clouds

? Johnny Frenchman

? Journey Together

? Night Boat to Dublin

? Captive Heart

0:14:26 I See a Dark Stranger

? Piccadilly Incident

? Meet the Navy

? Stairway to Heaven - mod

? Secret Flight

? Frieda

? Against the Wind

? My Brother Jonathan

? Hour of Glory

? Private Angelo

? Lost People

0:16:02 Hasty Heart

? Landfall



1950s

? They Were Not Divided

? Morning Departure

? Odette

? Wooden Horse

? Lilli Marlene

? A Tale of Five Women

0:18:12 Hotel Sahara - mod

? Island Rescue

0:20:06 Angels One Five

0:21:42 Island of Desire

0:24:24 So Little Time

? Glory at Sea

? Sound Barrier

? Appointment in London

0:27:02 Cruel Sea

? Sailor of the King

? Malta Story

? Paratrooper

0:30:51 Albert RN - mod

? They Who Dare

? Purple Plain - mod

? Suicide Mission

? Sea Shall Not Have Them

? Colditz Story

0:32:18 Above Us the Waves

0:34:08 Dam Busters

? Cockleshell Heroes

0:36:51 Man Who Never Was

? Privates Progress

? Town Like Alice

? Black Tent

0:38:27 Reach for the Sky

? Pursuit of Graf Spee

? Night Ambush

0:41:31 Sea Wife

? Beasts of Marseilles

0:43:41 Bridge on River Kwai

0:47:04 One That Got Away

? Count 5 & Die

0:50:00 Carve Her Name with Pride

? Silent Enemy

0:53:42 Safecracker

0:56:00 Dunkirk

? Orders to Kill

0:57:34 Camp on Blood Island

? Tank Force

? The Key

0:59:45 Ice Cold in Alex

? Wind Cannot Read

? Missiles from Hell

? I Was Montys Double

? Sea of Sand

? Two-Headed Spy

1:02:58 Square Peg

1:05:30 Operation Amsterdam

? Breakout

1:08:39 Angry Hills

1:11:00 10 Seconds to Hell

1:13:15 Yesterdays Enemy

? Don't Panic Chaps



1960s

1:15:58 Sink the Bismarck

? Conspiracy of Hearts

? Skywatch

? Foxhole in Cairo

? Circle of Deception

? Jungle Fighters

? VIP

1:18:57 Guns of Navarone

1:22:39 On the Fiddle

? Best of Enemies

? Valiant

1:25:22 Password Is Courage

? Operation Snatch

1:27:34 Reach for Glory

? Decoy

1:30:02 Longest Day

1:31:48 Great Escape

1:34:31 Winston Affair

1:37:42 It Happened Here

1:40:44 633 Squadron

? 7th Dawn

1:44:00 Operation Crossbow

1:46:40 Joey Boy

? Secret of Blood Island

1:48:07 The Hill

1:50:56 Triple Cross

1:53:33 Tobruk

1:57:04 How I Won the War

2:00:19 Submarine X-1

? Long Days Dying

2:02:28 Attack on Iron Coast

2:05:03 Till Death Us Do Part

2:08:18 Where Eagles Dare

2:10:37 Play Dirty

? Before Winter Comes

2:13:34 Hannibal Brooks

2:16:32 Mosquito Squadron

2:19:10 Battle of Britain



1970s

2:24:00 Too Late the Hero

2:26:30 McKenzie Break

? Hell Boats

? Murphys War

2:29:58 Raid on Rommel

? Dads Army

2:30:54 Triple Echo

? Our Miss Fred

2:34:23 Overlord

2:37:17 Eagle Has Landed

2:40:10 Bridge Too Far

2:43:25 Force 10 from Navarone

2:46:07 Escape to Athena

2:49:00 Hanover Street

2:49:30 Yanks



1980s

2:51:27 Sea Wolves

2:55:14 Victory

2:57:39 Eye of the Needle

2:59:28 Merry Christmas Mr Lawrence

? Another Time Another Place

? Second Victory

3:02:40 Hope & Glory

3:05:39 Empire of Sun

3:07:17 Return from River Kwai



1990s

3:09:22 Chicago Joe & Showgirl

3:11:25 Memphis Belle

3:13:08 Land Girls

3:15:30 Brylcreem Boys

1

2000s

3:16:58 Enigma

3:19:24 Dark Blue World

3:21:32 Charlotte Gray

3:23:36 Two Men Went to War

3:26:13 Last Drop

2:38:53 Glorious 39



2010s

3:30:52 Jackboots on Whitehall

3:32:33 Age of Heroes

? Only One Who Knows You're Afraid

3:34:01 Resistance

? Cuckoo

3:36:22 Railway Man

3:38:56 War I Knew

3:40:33 Imitation Game

3:42:59 Allies

3:45:34 Brothers of War

3:46:36 Dads Army

3:49:04 Their Finest

3:51:27 Allied

3:53:51 Another Mother's Son

3:56:05 Churchill

3:58:20 WWII: Long Road Home

3:59:24 Dunkirk

4:01:50 Darkest Hour

4:04:37 Guernsey Lit. & Potato Peel Pie Society

4:07:05 Mission of Honor

4:08:58 Squadron 303

4:10:44 Keeper

4:12:53 Lancaster Skies

4:14:09 Enemy Lines

4:15:48 Summerland

4:18:06 Behind the Line: Escape to Dunkirk