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The New Culture Forum Channel: David Starkey: Covid-19 -- Britain's Disastrous Response Will Have Devastating Consequences (MIRRORED)
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162 views • May 16, 2020
The New Culture Forum Channel: David Starkey: Covid-19 -- Britain's Disastrous Response Will Have Devastating Consequences (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from YouTube channel The New Culture Forum Channel at:-
https://youtu.be/8S8Js-tEmlg
This week on "So What You're Saying Is...": Dr. David Starkey argues that a calamitous series of events and decisions caused a panicked British government to recklessly abandon its sensible coronavirus plan for one that is likely to harm the nation far more than the virus itself.
Comparing this virus with historical pandemics Starkey believes the dire situation we are encountering today has a different cause. Earlier pandemics such as the Black Death eradicated up to half of the population of Europe. In contrast, although it is profoundly tragic on a personal level to the individuals and familiies it afflicts, coronavirus is nowhere near as devastating on a population-wide level as previous pandemics. Consequently, Starkey argues, the Conservative government was correct to follow a similar path to Sweden which was far more relaxed than elsewhere in Europe.
This approach suited Prime MInister Boris Johnson's libertarian attitude and personality. But on a single weekend there was a calamitous confluence of events and decisions that caused the Tory government to panic (Northwick Park hospital overwhelmed, Imperial College modelling showing potential 500,00 deaths etc.) and enforce an extreme lockdown without any plan to deal with the epidemic. It was simply a goal to protect the NHS.
Protect the NHS: The Tory Government, says Dr. Starkey, was desperate not to be seen as responsible or the NHS being overwhelmed. Eager to prove to the traditional Labour "Red Wall" that the Conservative Party really was their natural home, the British government prioritised the NHS's capacity to deal with Covid-19 over everything else-- but disastrously this included its treatment of cancer patients etc. A bizarre and unprecdented abandoning of the Hypocratic oath that we have not seen in other countries, argues Starkey.
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So What You're Saying Is... (SWYSI) is a weekly discussion show with experts and significant figures from the political, cultural and academic worlds.
The host is Peter Whittle (@PRWhittle), Founder & Director of The New Culture Forum, a Westminster-based think tank that seeks to challenge the cultural orthodoxies dominant in the media, academia, and British culture / society at large.
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Category
News and Politics
Mirrored from YouTube channel The New Culture Forum Channel at:-
https://youtu.be/8S8Js-tEmlg
This week on "So What You're Saying Is...": Dr. David Starkey argues that a calamitous series of events and decisions caused a panicked British government to recklessly abandon its sensible coronavirus plan for one that is likely to harm the nation far more than the virus itself.
Comparing this virus with historical pandemics Starkey believes the dire situation we are encountering today has a different cause. Earlier pandemics such as the Black Death eradicated up to half of the population of Europe. In contrast, although it is profoundly tragic on a personal level to the individuals and familiies it afflicts, coronavirus is nowhere near as devastating on a population-wide level as previous pandemics. Consequently, Starkey argues, the Conservative government was correct to follow a similar path to Sweden which was far more relaxed than elsewhere in Europe.
This approach suited Prime MInister Boris Johnson's libertarian attitude and personality. But on a single weekend there was a calamitous confluence of events and decisions that caused the Tory government to panic (Northwick Park hospital overwhelmed, Imperial College modelling showing potential 500,00 deaths etc.) and enforce an extreme lockdown without any plan to deal with the epidemic. It was simply a goal to protect the NHS.
Protect the NHS: The Tory Government, says Dr. Starkey, was desperate not to be seen as responsible or the NHS being overwhelmed. Eager to prove to the traditional Labour "Red Wall" that the Conservative Party really was their natural home, the British government prioritised the NHS's capacity to deal with Covid-19 over everything else-- but disastrously this included its treatment of cancer patients etc. A bizarre and unprecdented abandoning of the Hypocratic oath that we have not seen in other countries, argues Starkey.
---------------
SUBSCRIBE:
If you are enjoying the show, please subscribe to our channel on YouTube (click the Subscribe Button underneath the video and then Click on the Bell icon next to it to make sure you Receive All Notifications)
AUDIO:
If you prefer Audio you can subscribe on itunes or Soundcloud.
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/user-923838732
https://podcasts.apple.com/gb/podcast/so-what-youre-saying-is/id1454511530?mt=2
SUPPORT/DONATE:
"So What You're Saying Is.." is still very new and to continue to produce quality programming we need your support. Your donations will help ensure the show not only continues but can grow into a major online platform challenging the cultural orthodoxies dominant in our institutions, public life and media.
PAYPAL/ CARD PAYMENTS - ONE TIME & MONTHLY:
You can donate in a variety of ways via our website: http://www.newcultureforum.org.uk/#donate
It is set up to accept one time and monthly donations.
ABOUT THE SHOW:
So What You're Saying Is... (SWYSI) is a weekly discussion show with experts and significant figures from the political, cultural and academic worlds.
The host is Peter Whittle (@PRWhittle), Founder & Director of The New Culture Forum, a Westminster-based think tank that seeks to challenge the cultural orthodoxies dominant in the media, academia, and British culture / society at large.
JOIN US ON SOCIAL MEDIA:
Web: http://www.newcultureforum.org.uk
F: https://www.facebook.com/NCultureForum/
Y: http://www.youtube.com/c/NewCultureForum
T: http://www.twitter.com/NewCultureForum (@NewCultureForum)
Category
News and Politics
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