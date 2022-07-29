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"Turning Red" ANALYSIS ---- The Who, What, And Why!? "Allegedly" conditioning pedo-groomers & cult groupies, And how!
Nicodemus Serpico
Nicodemus Serpico
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57 views • July 29, 2022

What are influential youth WorldWide relentlessly incited to see, months/years in advance?


Which constructs are habitually promoted, and what one religion is constantly slandered?
Are conditioning strategies precisely employed systemically beyond measure?

"Tigers, lions and bears - oh my," eh? HERRMMM
How about pedo-grooming, sexual deviancy encouraging, beast/demon/gods/red-moon worshipping/venerating, Christian-bashing, emasculating men and glamorizing broken homes...?!?

Before Pixar became a regular thing (especially via Lockdown) in homes/mobile devices around the globe, research was done on cartoonish 2-D flicks' influence on youth, where about a third mimicked what they saw on the screen.... but now that these images are life-like, and much more advanced (And busy) in the delivery of their messaging, how greater is their influence on unmonitored youth these days!?!

“COME AND SEE” - This project circumvents the Cognitive Load & Dual-Coding theories, thus being saturated with information that may require you to either pause and/or watch it repeatedly, while asking all the right question as well. It thereby gives you the opportunity to “judge for yourself.”

More projects like this one will be posted periodically, pending very questionable censorship practices by select "social media" platforms, etc. i.e. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=45w7N...

It's not my intent to become rich and famous from posting these videos, but rather to expose the crafty messaging and methodology Mass Media has gotten away with for generations, which in itself is a moral imperative that is priceless!!!

What is their method behind their madness, their Agenda(s), their “ENDGAME?” “SEE FOR YOURSELF!”

Keywords
feminismracismcell phonespedophiliaanarchyoccultdisneysexismhomosexualityantichristiansodomylesbianismemasculationsexual deviancypedo-groomingcult-worshipnature-worshipmoon-worshipdemon-posessionbroken-home-syndromechristian-bashingdivisive divisionwww 5gabsent fathers
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy