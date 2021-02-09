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Happiness - The Root Of Our Health - Rabbi Yuval HaCohen Asherov
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30 views • February 09, 2021
Posted 15October2020 הרב יובל הכהן אשרוב - בסוד הדברים:
How can we be happy all the time in a life like ours?
The Torah commands us to rejoice because it does not happen alone - we need to work on it! Sadness is not an offense but it is more harmful than all the offenses. The key to joy is in thought - a mental change in my worldview on life Quotes from Rabbi Nachman of Breslov.
How can we be happy all the time in a life like ours?
The Torah commands us to rejoice because it does not happen alone - we need to work on it! Sadness is not an offense but it is more harmful than all the offenses. The key to joy is in thought - a mental change in my worldview on life Quotes from Rabbi Nachman of Breslov.
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