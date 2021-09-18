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SGT Report feat Dr. Vladimir Zelenko: 'The Vax Is Human Sacrifice' [17.09.2021]
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1538 views • September 18, 2021
About Dr. Vladimir Zelenko: https://zstacklife.com/pages/about-vladimir-zelenko-md
https://zstacklife.com/
Dr. Zev Zelenko joins me to expose the toxic jabs which he says are part of a massive eugenics plane many years in the planning.
In this interview Dr. Z shares critical information that could save your life. Thanks for tuning in.
SGT Report
112563 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/bP2372xssLnb/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sgt-report/
https://zstacklife.com/
Dr. Zev Zelenko joins me to expose the toxic jabs which he says are part of a massive eugenics plane many years in the planning.
In this interview Dr. Z shares critical information that could save your life. Thanks for tuning in.
SGT Report
112563 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/bP2372xssLnb/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sgt-report/
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