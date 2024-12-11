BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

RT News - December 11 2024 6AM GMT
thedeadgene
thedeadgene
1478 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
97 views • 5 months ago

Dec 11, 2024

rt.com


Syria's new transitional government gets down to work, with a mandate until March next year, while terrorists reportedly capture the north-eastern city of Deir ez-Zor. While the country is engulfed in chaos - Israel’s military says it carried out 480 attacks on Syria in the past 48 hours, targeting naval vessels and weapons production sites. That's while Türkiye is on a mission to safeguard its own interests in Syria, with Istanbul destroying 12 trucks packed with missiles and other armaments, seized by the Kurdistan Workers' Party. We have exclusive footage of the attack. Disturbing unverified footage circulating online shows atrocities by HTS militants towards Syrian civilians. The UN says hundreds have been killed in the last two weeks, with many said to be women and children.

Keywords
newsrussiart
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy