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Doctor Vernon Coleman: Covid-19 Vaccines Are Weapons Of Mass Destruction And Could Wipe Out The Human Race
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1284 views • March 19, 2021
Dr. Vernon Coleman discusses about the dangers and evils of the Covid-19 vaccine and how very important it is that YOU share the information he talks about by sharing his video with everyone. The vaccine is designed to kill as many people as possible and the public are being deceived by the liars in official positions to receive the deadly vaccine to accomplish their depopulation agenda to kill millions... no no, not millions but billions of people is how many the cabal desperately want to kill.
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