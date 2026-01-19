BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AI
BREAKING THE BANKSTERS: John Michael Chambers and SG Anon Expose the Global Financial Reset
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
112 followers
3
187 views • 20 hours ago

The vaults are empty. The digital fiat is crumbling. For decades, the central banking cabal has manipulated gold, silver, and the very foundation of the world economy—but their time is up.


In this explosive dialogue, John Michael Chambers and the enigmatic SG Anon pull back the curtain on the greatest financial unraveling in modern history. They reveal how institutional players and awakened retail investors are flooding into tangible assets, while the London Exchange and Federal Reserve scramble to cover hundreds of billions in naked shorts and derivative exposures.


China is hoarding silver.

Vaults in London are bare.

The Federal Reserve’s “lender of last resort” window is being stormed by bankrupt banks.


This isn’t a prediction—it’s a live collapse. And at the center of it all is a parallel financial system rising from the ashes, backed by precious metals and real value, championed by President Trump and his allies.


We are in the danger zone of the Global Financial Reset.

The golden age is dawning.

The banksters are on the wrong side of history.


Only on JMC Broadcasting.

The war for sound money has begun.


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.


Keywords
trumpfederal reservegoldsilverfinancial collapsecentral bankingprecious metalsglobal financial resetjohn michael chamberssound moneybank runsg anongenesis metalslondon exchangenaked shorts
