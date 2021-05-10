Not Only About Origin, but Also About Scale of Misinformation Are All Parts of Chinese Unrestricted Biowarfare

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5/8/2021 Dr. Li-Meng Yan: More evidence shows that is not only a gain-of-function, but also the non-traditional bioweapon, which I defined as an “unrestricted bioweapon”. We should know that not only about the origin, but also about the scale of the misinformation is very important. Because these are all parts of Chinese unrestricted biowarfare.