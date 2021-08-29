© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr David Martin Detailing Crimes by Many Governors
Follow
1
Share
Report
207 views • August 29, 2021
This video has an incredible amount of data and important, vital information that clearly shows terrible constitutional and other crimes by the CDC, Fauci, and many governors across America.
They are VIOLATING our Constitutional rights by trying to order people to stay at home. David Martin shares proof of this, and some VERY important background on how the CoronaVirus info that has been given us has been shrouded in unending and blatant lies and false news and false statistics.
Dr. David Martin owns the rights to this video. He has given me written permission to post it on YouTube. I am sharing this to help get the word out. This needs to go viral. We cannot be sheep anymore, and we cannot allow ourselves to be uninformed (manipulated and brainwashed by leftist mainstream media) anymore! Think for yourself, and stop buying the lies!
Here is the PDF he shares that is largely a transcript of this video, that also has a template letter that you can send to your governor (filling in your particular governor's name and info): https://bit.ly/PDF4Gov
They are VIOLATING our Constitutional rights by trying to order people to stay at home. David Martin shares proof of this, and some VERY important background on how the CoronaVirus info that has been given us has been shrouded in unending and blatant lies and false news and false statistics.
Dr. David Martin owns the rights to this video. He has given me written permission to post it on YouTube. I am sharing this to help get the word out. This needs to go viral. We cannot be sheep anymore, and we cannot allow ourselves to be uninformed (manipulated and brainwashed by leftist mainstream media) anymore! Think for yourself, and stop buying the lies!
Here is the PDF he shares that is largely a transcript of this video, that also has a template letter that you can send to your governor (filling in your particular governor's name and info): https://bit.ly/PDF4Gov
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.