© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Plans of Wicked people, Pope with blood, Gods Hand and plans
Follow
2
Share
Report
124 views • January 20, 2022
Prophetic word received January the 19th from 4:45pm till 8:45
The words kept dropping, sentence after sentence over that period of time.
It is like I heard the thoughts or the conversation of wicked people what they want to achieve for the future – actually just a fraction of their evil plans.
It speaks about abortions, the rainbow movement, how to remove God everywhere and so on.
But Adonai will move his Hand as He has other plans.
Scripture for this prophecy:
Proverbs 16:9
Genesis 16:13/ 1 Samuel 16:17/ Job 34:21/ Psalm 33:13
Revelation 13:18
Psalm 140:1-3
Proverbs 6: 12-19
Matthew 10:26/ Mark4:22/ Luke 8:17
Amos 3:9
Exodus 20
Deuteronomy 6
Jeremiah 31:33
Matthew 6: 25-34
Isaiah 24:20
The transcript to read along is available on my website:
https://bindernowski.com/word-2022-01-19-plans-of-wicked-and-gods-hand/
If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have loads of them available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
The words kept dropping, sentence after sentence over that period of time.
It is like I heard the thoughts or the conversation of wicked people what they want to achieve for the future – actually just a fraction of their evil plans.
It speaks about abortions, the rainbow movement, how to remove God everywhere and so on.
But Adonai will move his Hand as He has other plans.
Scripture for this prophecy:
Proverbs 16:9
Genesis 16:13/ 1 Samuel 16:17/ Job 34:21/ Psalm 33:13
Revelation 13:18
Psalm 140:1-3
Proverbs 6: 12-19
Matthew 10:26/ Mark4:22/ Luke 8:17
Amos 3:9
Exodus 20
Deuteronomy 6
Jeremiah 31:33
Matthew 6: 25-34
Isaiah 24:20
The transcript to read along is available on my website:
https://bindernowski.com/word-2022-01-19-plans-of-wicked-and-gods-hand/
If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have loads of them available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.