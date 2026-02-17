BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Jerusalem Prayer Breakfast Comes to Canada 🇨🇦 | Albert Veksler on Faith, Unity & Historic Impact
Donate to help us make more shows at https://www.faytene.tv/donate

 or by calling 1-866-844-0844. | Call for prayer: 1-866-885-4908


In this powerful conversation, we sit down with Albert Veksler, founder and global director of the Jerusalem Prayer Breakfast, to discuss its remarkable origins, global impact, and the upcoming inaugural gathering in Canada’s capital (Ottawa, ON), March 24-25th.


Why does praying for the peace of Jerusalem matter? What has happened in nations around the world after leaders gathered in prayer? And what could this mean for Canada in this historic hour?


Conversation Highlights:


The Origin Story (03:15) – How the Jerusalem Prayer Breakfast began in Israel’s Knesset

▶ • Jerusalem Prayer Breakfast Comes to Canada...


From Israel to the Nations (05:54) – How the movement spread to 40 gatherings worldwide

▶ • Jerusalem Prayer Breakfast Comes to Canada...


Why Prayer Changes Nations (08:05) – Biblical foundations and real-world impact

▶ • Jerusalem Prayer Breakfast Comes to Canada...


Canada 2026 Details (12:05) – What to expect in Ottawa, March 24–25

▶ • Jerusalem Prayer Breakfast Comes to Canada...


Powerful Testimonies from Italy, Fiji & Holland (19:28)

▶ • Jerusalem Prayer Breakfast Comes to Canada...


This meaningful conversation is for anyone who cares about faith, leadership, and the spiritual direction of our nation.


SHARE: If you feel this is an important topic to raise awareness on, comment, hit the "like" or "love" reaction emoji and share. Thank you!


SUBSCRIBE: Subscribe to our channel and hit the "notify" bell to stay looped in when a new show is posted.


GET NOTIFIED: If you want to be sure and never miss an episode, sign up for our email list here: https://www.zeffy.com/en-CA/newslette...


FIND US AT:

🌐 Main Site: https://www.faytene.tv/

🎶 Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/36jHMa7...

🎧 Apple Podcast: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast...

📺 YouTube: https://bit.ly/3d7XyTz

🎥 Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/channels/faytenetv

💥 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/15Cf

📢 Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/faytenetv

