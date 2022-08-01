Criminally Prosecute Dems & Teachers' Unions

COVID Crushes Education

* Dems try to dodge blame for lockdown turmoil.

* If you are a public policy-maker and you’re pushing policies that are killing people, destroying their civil rights and hurting a generation of children, you should be prosecuted criminally.

The full version of this segment is linked below.





The Five | 1 August 2022

https://video.foxnews.com/v/6310298238112

