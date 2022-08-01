Criminally Prosecute Dems & Teachers' Unions

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COVID Crushes Education
* Dems try to dodge blame for lockdown turmoil.
* If you are a public policy-maker and you’re pushing policies that are killing people, destroying their civil rights and hurting a generation of children, you should be prosecuted criminally.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
The Five | 1 August 2022