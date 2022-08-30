⚡️Russian Defense Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation in Ukraine - 13:00, August 30, 2022 - Eng Full Text

Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation in Ukraine





▫️As a result of the defeat of the Ukrainian offensive on Zelensky's personal orders in Nikolaev-Krivoi Rog and other directions, the enemy suffered significant losses.





💥 Effective actions of the Russian groupping of troops have destroyed 48 tanks, 46 infantry fighting vehicles, 37 other armoured fighting vehicles, 8 pick-up trucks with large-calibre machine guns and over 1,200 Ukrainian servicemen.





▫️During repel of the enemy offensive the Russian troops have defeated units of 128th Separate Mountain Assault Brigade of AFU redeployed from western Ukraine.





▫️5 soldiers of this brigade laid down their arms and surrendered.





▫️The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation in Ukraine.





💥 High-precision ground-based weapons near Aleksandrovka, Dnepropetrovsk Region, have hit a temporary deployment point and an ammunition depot of 1st Tank Brigade of AFU.





▫️More than 200 fighters, including about 40 foreign mercenaries, more than 20 armoured vehicles and a large quantity of artillery shells have been destroyed.





💥Concentrated strikes have been carried out near Konstantinovka in Donetsk People's Republic against a temporary mercenary position of Foreign Legion formation as well as a command post of Kraken nationalist formation. The strikes have resulted in the destruction of over 100 militants and 7 units of military equipment.





💥In Krivoi Rog city in Dnepropetrovsk Region, Russian Aerospace Forces precision weapons have destroyed the production shops of the Intervzryvprom plant where explosives and other products for the Ukrainian Armed Forces were being manufactured.





💥Operational-tactical and army aviation, missile troops and artillery strikes continue against military facilities in Ukraine.





▫️5 command posts have been hit, including those of 108th and 65th Mechanized Brigades near Vodyanoye in Donetsk People's Republic and Veselyanka in Zaporozhye Region, 35th and 36th brigades of AFU Marines near Nikolaev, a nationalist formation in Kharkov city, and 52 artillery units, 142 areas of manpower and and military equipment concentration.





▫️3 missile and artillery ammunition depots near Sarny in Rovnenskyi Region, Krivoi Rog in Dnepropetrovsk Region and Vernopol'e in Kharkov Region have been destroyed.





💥Russian air defence means have shot down 2 Su-25 airplane of Ukrainian air force near Krasnoye Znamya, Nikolaev Region.

5 UAVs have been also shot down near Valeriyanovka in Donetsk People's Republic, Chubarevka in Zaporozhye Region, Kapitolovka, Izyum and Krasnoye in Kharkov Region.





▫️3 Ukrainian Tochka-U ballistic missiles, as well as 53 shells of multiple rocket launchers have been intercepted near Kherson, Novaya Kakhovka in Kherson Region, Antonivskyi Bridge and Kakhovskaya HPP. Including: 44 of HIMARS, 5 of Olkha and 4 of Uragan.





📊In total, 278 Ukrainian airplanes and 148 helicopters, 1,837 unmanned aerial vehicles, 370 anti-aircraft missile systems, 4,539 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 822 multiple launch rocket systems, 3,357 field artillery and mortars, as well as 5,136 units of special military vehicles were destroyed during the operation.





▫️Kiev regime continues provocations to threaten a man-made nuclear disaster at Zaporozhye NPP.





▫️On August 29, Ukrainian troops used 4 strike drones at the nuclear power plant. All the drones were intercepted by Russian means. One of the drones fell on the roof of Special Building No 1, which stores US-made nuclear fuel and solid radioactive waste. Damage and casualties were avoided.





▫️In addition, over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian artillery fired 2 shells into the territory of the nuclear power plant, which exploded near Special Building No 1. The shelling came from artillery positions of AFU near Marganets, Dnepropetrovsk Region. Russian Armed Forces artillery return fire have suppressed enemy firepower.





▫️Radiation situation at Zaporozhye NPP remains normal.