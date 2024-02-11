Why Can't Gold Be 100% Pure? Exploring The Limits of Gold's Purity

Learn How to Invest in Gold 100% Tax and Penalty-free with Goldco: 👉 https://geni.us/GoldcoKit

Best Gold IRA Firm for High Net Worth Investors (Augusta Precious Metals): 👉 https://geni.us/FreeGoldGuide (or call at 833-989-1952 for more information)

Other videos to check out:

Augusta Precious Metals Review:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Iu69dVWqJn0&t=0s

Goldco Review:

https://youtu.be/zXenq8kpDSs?si=HYeaYaB1PklrCz9z

5 Best Gold Investments:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WvJdmlDYdLQ

---

You may wonder:

- Is 100% pure gold possible?

- What is considered fine gold?

- Why can’t you have pure gold?

The fact is…

Gold naturally cannot be 100% pure; it’s pretty much impossible to achieve. The ultra-pure types of gold commercially available are 4 or 5 nines fine.

Yes, you heard that right.

In this video, we’ll dive deep into this topic and discuss its natural state, how alloys influence its purity, the cool science bits, and the real reasons why it can’t hit that perfect score.

---

Full article: https://goldandsilvercentral.com/why-cant-gold-be-100-percent-pure/

---

All material used in these videos is for educational purposes and follows the fair use guidelines. No copyright infringement is intended. If you are or represent the copyright owner of the materials used in this video and have any problems with the use of such material, please contact me through my email on the "About" page of my channel.

---

Disclaimer & Disclosure statements:

Gold & Silver Central is for informational and educational purposes only and does not offer any personal financial advice. Please note that past performance does not guarantee future results, and always consult with a financial advisor before making any decisions.

We are also viewer-supported and may be compensated from the links above (at no additional cost to you). Click here to learn more: https://goldandsilvercentral.com/affiliate-disclosure/