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2021-05-05 - Bjørn Andreas Bull-Hansen - Segregation has started - Vaccine passports and the post Covid world
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Vaccine passports means segregation, no matter how our increasingly totalitarian politicians present it. Covid itself will likely be seen as much less severe than the loss of freedom we are now witnessing, at least by the next generations.
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Subscribe to his blog https://bull-hansen.com
- News about his novels
- Blogposts
- His videos can always be found on his website.
If you want to support this channel with a small amount of your choice, you have several options (and please scroll down to check out the charities he supports):
- Become a member of this channel and support his work with a monthly donation:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC95m7aBYo7wgNCoHb1ojQYw/join
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