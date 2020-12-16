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Fourtillan en enfer nous devons agir !
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37 views • December 16, 2020
16 décembre 2020 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3Nf-12I7j1w&;pbjreload=101
Tal Schaller : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCsErDjBW330E-axwjFIUiLQ
le professeur Fourtillan est enfermé dans une unité psychiatrique fermée et il ne peut communiquer avec personne, c'est un scandale inadmissible au pays des droits de l'homme !
Tal Schaller : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCsErDjBW330E-axwjFIUiLQ
le professeur Fourtillan est enfermé dans une unité psychiatrique fermée et il ne peut communiquer avec personne, c'est un scandale inadmissible au pays des droits de l'homme !
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