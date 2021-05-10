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Arizona Maricopa County Audit Update XIII
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1010 views • May 10, 2021
The state's Senate Republicans are pushing ahead with the audit of the 2020 election results in Maricopa County, which saw Joe Biden's victory over Donald Trump last November. The effort includes recounting 2.1 million ballots by hand, examining voting equipment, and follow-up interviews with voters. However, the Democratic Party filed a lawsuit with Maricopa County's Superior Court late last week complaining that the Senate's initiative violates "various statutory and Election Procedures Manual provisions" and urged the court to ban it. Meanwhile, the Democratic Party has served up new accusations, claiming that the security at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix, where the ballots and tabulators are being stored, is questionable.
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