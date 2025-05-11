BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
NASA PROJECT BLUEBEAM. THE ULTIMATE HOAX. THE 4 PART SERIES INTRO THEME IN HD
THE TRUTH SHALL SET YOU FREE
THE TRUTH SHALL SET YOU FREE
187 views • 1 day ago

To JESUS who is GOD be the glory for the miraculous compiling of this Documentary. He made it happen. We just rode behind in his wake, praying we could keep up to help expose this final and most extreme hoax in mankind's history.

It is essential to view all 4 PARTS in this 4 PART series, chronologically, to understand this Documentary as a whole.


Intro footage from the 1927 film Metropolis - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YXRxcNi6ciY


Thank you SO much to the brilliant musicians for the intro soundtrack to this Documentary -

00:00 - Intro - In The Year 2525 - by Zager & Evans - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3ZSkMsI5c8w


KJV

MATTHEW 24:13

13 But he that shall endure unto the end, the same shall be saved.


nasanikola teslapyramidsaielectromagnetic frequencieskjvantichristpassovertranshumanismv2khologramsvoice to skullremote viewingaleister crowleyoccult knowledgeproject bluebeamwireless powerserge monastfake alien invasionbeguilenasa project bluebeam the ultimate hoaxthe montauk projectfake hoax ufosfake second coming of jesus christsignals intelligence
