Judgement Day! Chapter Three: Who Inherits the Promised Land?

More about Islam: https://www.thebereancall.org/topic/islam More about Israel: https://www.thebereancall.org/topic/israel

This is the most comprehensive examination to date of ancient biblical prophecy and modern-day Middle East politics regarding Islam, Israel and the nations—which includes the United States of America! Painstakingly researched using up-to-the-minute data, Judgment Day! is sure to become a respected resource for scholars, analysts, pastors, professors, politicians, and lay people alike. Amazing historical facts and firsthand, eyewitness insight make this book a thrilling, sometimes troubling read—but one necessary for a heavenward understanding of the prophetic times in which we live.





In-depth research on a variety of Bible topics: https://www.thebereancall.org/topics

