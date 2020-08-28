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( Video 42) Human 2.0 A Wake Up Call To The World, Dr. Carrie Madej
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131 views • August 28, 2020
Dr Carrie Madej https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCOVus4q3qrOyKV_cxyfwfhw
Vid 42.. no 41 describes 3rd strand DNA transplantation into RNA/DNA of Humans (a central belief of the Trans-humanism religion) This issue is discussed by Dr Carrie Madej in Vid 42 above See also 'THE INJECTION FRAUD' James Corbett & Catherine Austin Fittz https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=miyQj8yuKCM or here on bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/video/eAwXQli8__k/ )
The WEF or World Economic Forum & its roll out of the ‘4TH Industrial Revolution ‘and why the 'The Very idea of Human Beings as some kind of Natural Concept is really going to change" see 'What is the Fourth Industrial Revolution?' from the WEF https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kpW9JcWxKq0 ( also on Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/video/gBQ0oOABJaGB/ ) or see Elon Musks Nueralink ‘AI implant’
China is paying Dr Tedros of the WHO (Tedros is not a Dr) https://foreignpolicy.com/2020/04/02/china-coronavirus-who-health-soft-power/?fbclid=IwAR0JXZ6Mj_cbvn9UItKqgmoUHR5iPxVJXbNKyu4XCiVN8nzMERIMIaejmMg as well as Dr Fachi & others related to 'Event 201' (https://www.bitchute.com/video/CJqoiU1JVK8t/) & the scientists of virology & bio - warfare The motive for China is to destroy the western economy & the UN / WHO are assisting them in this. Amazing Polly shows how Dr Fachi is also on the China payroll & has instigated this economic situation see video 'Who Do You Trust' https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=avIpEV7p7ooor or again on Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/video/4ySe7s3nuIgP/ in her video at 34 mins fwd, you will see the huge China investment in the WHO / UN plandemic economic turmoil
China has experimented & injects via vaccines (in the Wahun bio - warfare lab etc) & animal DNA (Pigs) & Frog DNA (see the gender-less amphibian amorphous or gender changing DNA some frogs have https://www.jstor.org/stable/2456376?seq=1#metadata_info_tab_contents or here also https://animals.mom.me/can-amphibians-change-sex-11518.html ) Since the 'gay gene' is now debunked in humans https://www.nature.com/articles/d41586-019-02585-6 (or 'paedoflie' gene) Humans do not change gender naturally or unnaturally either by vaccinations, gender surgery or trans humanism. China however has made spectacular claims in its Xenotransplantation science https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/toc/13993089/2019/26/5 which introduces gene editing of one species into another ( https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Xenotransplantation ) with its genetically modified babies https://www.sciencemag.org/news/2019/12/chinese-scientist-who-produced-genetically-altered-babies-sentenced-3-years-jail or here also https://www.livescience.com/64166-first-genetically-modified-babies-risks.html
CRISPR is a gene editing technology https://www.wired.com/story/this-gene-editing-tech-might-be-too-dangerous-to-unleash/ also challenged by DARPA https://scipol.org/news/us-military-agency-invests-100m-genetic-extinction-technologies. China has reputedly modified girls brains https://www.technologyreview.com/2019/02/21/137309/the-crispr-twins-had-their-brains-altered/ which many in the trans humanists cult believe is the human 2.0 stage of evolution into the apotheosis of transcendental 'AI Singularity consciousness heaven' (which does not exist naturally https://www.bitchute.com/video/0v1UWy0JYE5u/ but which has to be forced or duped onto human society by scamdemics or deceptive new age religions (deranged, misinformed cults ) via mass hypnosis & MSM
In the Covid 19 NWO scenario & the High Tec / Software world, Human Beings (men, woman & children) are 'Wetware' as products or brains with 'living neurons' 'Wetware' is the term for the human brain / mind & which can be linked to computers with invasive technology into the brain. which is a part of the UN Global vaccination plan. (GAVI) See also Bio - Hacking your children https://www.vox.com/future-perfect/2019/6/25/18682583/biohacking-transhumanism-human-augmentation-genetic-engineering-crispr or see here https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/mail-order-crispr-kits-allow-absolutely-anyone-to-hack-dna/ Can Human Genes be patented ? by reclassification & slight variation ?https://www.sciencemag.org/news/2019/06/controversial-us-bill-would-lift-supreme-court-ban-patenting-human-genes or see here https://geneticliteracyproject.org/2019/01/08/selling-yourself-theres-a-growing-market-for-your-dna-data/
The Highwire news channel & Del Bigtree Youtube deletes his account for reporting on forced Vaxx https://www.bitchute.com/video/DI1XLwWkMGTC/
Oklahoma forced lockdown in handcuffs & forced mandatory vaccinations http://www.thenewnewjerusalem.lsaweb.net/downloads/Oklahoma%20mandatory%20lockdown%20and%20vaccinations.mp4 (taken from youtube scariestmovieever https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCo8fiE2-s0SZu6Onb8lNLMQ clip from " Our World Has Turned Into The Darkest Circus" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dk5EM-MmL6k
For an overview see http://www.thenewnewjerusalem.lsaweb.net/#200815-1
Vid 42.. no 41 describes 3rd strand DNA transplantation into RNA/DNA of Humans (a central belief of the Trans-humanism religion) This issue is discussed by Dr Carrie Madej in Vid 42 above See also 'THE INJECTION FRAUD' James Corbett & Catherine Austin Fittz https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=miyQj8yuKCM or here on bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/video/eAwXQli8__k/ )
The WEF or World Economic Forum & its roll out of the ‘4TH Industrial Revolution ‘and why the 'The Very idea of Human Beings as some kind of Natural Concept is really going to change" see 'What is the Fourth Industrial Revolution?' from the WEF https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kpW9JcWxKq0 ( also on Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/video/gBQ0oOABJaGB/ ) or see Elon Musks Nueralink ‘AI implant’
China is paying Dr Tedros of the WHO (Tedros is not a Dr) https://foreignpolicy.com/2020/04/02/china-coronavirus-who-health-soft-power/?fbclid=IwAR0JXZ6Mj_cbvn9UItKqgmoUHR5iPxVJXbNKyu4XCiVN8nzMERIMIaejmMg as well as Dr Fachi & others related to 'Event 201' (https://www.bitchute.com/video/CJqoiU1JVK8t/) & the scientists of virology & bio - warfare The motive for China is to destroy the western economy & the UN / WHO are assisting them in this. Amazing Polly shows how Dr Fachi is also on the China payroll & has instigated this economic situation see video 'Who Do You Trust' https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=avIpEV7p7ooor or again on Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/video/4ySe7s3nuIgP/ in her video at 34 mins fwd, you will see the huge China investment in the WHO / UN plandemic economic turmoil
China has experimented & injects via vaccines (in the Wahun bio - warfare lab etc) & animal DNA (Pigs) & Frog DNA (see the gender-less amphibian amorphous or gender changing DNA some frogs have https://www.jstor.org/stable/2456376?seq=1#metadata_info_tab_contents or here also https://animals.mom.me/can-amphibians-change-sex-11518.html ) Since the 'gay gene' is now debunked in humans https://www.nature.com/articles/d41586-019-02585-6 (or 'paedoflie' gene) Humans do not change gender naturally or unnaturally either by vaccinations, gender surgery or trans humanism. China however has made spectacular claims in its Xenotransplantation science https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/toc/13993089/2019/26/5 which introduces gene editing of one species into another ( https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Xenotransplantation ) with its genetically modified babies https://www.sciencemag.org/news/2019/12/chinese-scientist-who-produced-genetically-altered-babies-sentenced-3-years-jail or here also https://www.livescience.com/64166-first-genetically-modified-babies-risks.html
CRISPR is a gene editing technology https://www.wired.com/story/this-gene-editing-tech-might-be-too-dangerous-to-unleash/ also challenged by DARPA https://scipol.org/news/us-military-agency-invests-100m-genetic-extinction-technologies. China has reputedly modified girls brains https://www.technologyreview.com/2019/02/21/137309/the-crispr-twins-had-their-brains-altered/ which many in the trans humanists cult believe is the human 2.0 stage of evolution into the apotheosis of transcendental 'AI Singularity consciousness heaven' (which does not exist naturally https://www.bitchute.com/video/0v1UWy0JYE5u/ but which has to be forced or duped onto human society by scamdemics or deceptive new age religions (deranged, misinformed cults ) via mass hypnosis & MSM
In the Covid 19 NWO scenario & the High Tec / Software world, Human Beings (men, woman & children) are 'Wetware' as products or brains with 'living neurons' 'Wetware' is the term for the human brain / mind & which can be linked to computers with invasive technology into the brain. which is a part of the UN Global vaccination plan. (GAVI) See also Bio - Hacking your children https://www.vox.com/future-perfect/2019/6/25/18682583/biohacking-transhumanism-human-augmentation-genetic-engineering-crispr or see here https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/mail-order-crispr-kits-allow-absolutely-anyone-to-hack-dna/ Can Human Genes be patented ? by reclassification & slight variation ?https://www.sciencemag.org/news/2019/06/controversial-us-bill-would-lift-supreme-court-ban-patenting-human-genes or see here https://geneticliteracyproject.org/2019/01/08/selling-yourself-theres-a-growing-market-for-your-dna-data/
The Highwire news channel & Del Bigtree Youtube deletes his account for reporting on forced Vaxx https://www.bitchute.com/video/DI1XLwWkMGTC/
Oklahoma forced lockdown in handcuffs & forced mandatory vaccinations http://www.thenewnewjerusalem.lsaweb.net/downloads/Oklahoma%20mandatory%20lockdown%20and%20vaccinations.mp4 (taken from youtube scariestmovieever https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCo8fiE2-s0SZu6Onb8lNLMQ clip from " Our World Has Turned Into The Darkest Circus" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dk5EM-MmL6k
For an overview see http://www.thenewnewjerusalem.lsaweb.net/#200815-1
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