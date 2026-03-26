🚨 The worst for the US is 'yet to come'

What the US military has faced so far, an Iranian expert warns, was "just the appetizer."

Iran produces 400 kamikaze drones per day — and has used only 3,000 in the past 26 days. That's just 7–8 days of the country's total capacity.

💬 "The main course hasn't even been served."





👍 US-Israel-Iran war | @geopolitics_prime