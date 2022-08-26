What is Mastership & How Do People Become Masters

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Listen in to hear Master Lama Rasaji tell us the difference between professionalism and mastership. He also tells us how each of us can achieve the same level of Mastership that Jesus showed the Apostles after His Resurrection.

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