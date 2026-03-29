Missiles and drones wipe out total American troops on Bubiyan Island Kuwait

It is the unsame war as last week, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a successful strike on US military assembly point in Bubiyan Island, Kuwait during the 84th wave that dealt the first blow to Trump's invasion attempt. Kuwait, which contains the temporary HIMARS rocket launch pad while Bubiyan Island, where about 1,270 troops from the Marine infantry battalion and the Delta unit brought by the US, to invade Iran but has unclear strategy. IRGC Navy has released footage of the mass launch of Shahed-107 kamikaze drone and Hadid-110 jet-powered kamikaze drone, along with Fajr-5C guided missile, in what IRGC called a "Total Annihilation," Spokesman of Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters Ibrahim Zulfiqori said on Saturday.

IRGC Spokesman added that the strike, which used suicide drones and ballistic missiles, wipe out a number of American troops, while the injured soldiers were evacuated to Saleh al-Sabah, Mohammed al-Hamad, and Ali al-Salem hospitals. Last week, Trump tweeted ground troops would not be needed, this week, 5,000 Marines and more than 1,000 paratroopers were deployed across the Gulf region. But, Iran directly attacked the ground invasion force, leading this week hospitals in Kuwait declared a state of emergency. Iran also launched suicide drones on the Mubarak al-Kabir port at the Bubiyan Island crossing, causing a massive fire. Iran recently warned that any Gulf state hosting US troops would be its next target. These developments mark a significant improvement in Iranian operations against the war motor of US-Israel and its allies in the Gulf and beyond.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

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