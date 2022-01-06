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BUSTED! IT DOES EXIST 💉 ☠️ VIDEO: PFIZER CEO SAYS HE WILL NOT GET HIS OWN VACCINE
Truth or Consequences
Truth or Consequences
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160 views • January 06, 2022
SOURCE: Children Are NOT Sex Toys!

"I am 59 years old, in good health, my type is not recommended to get vaccination"

SO THERE YOU HAVE IT.

If his own shot is safe, why not?!?

🚨UPDATE🚨: JUST GOT THIS - https://gettr.com/post/p9c2bhce0d 🚨

"NOT RECOMMENDED FOR ME," BUT IT IS RECOMMENDED FOR OTHERS IN THE SAME AGE GROUP IN PERFECT HEALTH, PLUS ALL THE WAY DOWN TO 12 YEAR OLDS??? GOT IT. I CAN SEE CLEARLY NOW.

That bastard is exactly who I am talking about when I use the word "they" or "elite".

There's a reason this video got censored and no one has seen it.

Live Every Sunday Of The Year!

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Start time 5am EST. 10am GMT. 9pm NSW. (Live All Day ish)

Replay can be found on Sunday Long Live Radio website.
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Additions from VfB:

First, the URL: https://share-link.pilled.net/topic-detail/303855

IDA - https://share-link.pilled.net/topic-detail/303866

'Hey! We had to shoot him...he wouldn't put on a mask" - https://share-link.pilled.net/topic-detail/303852

And last, yet hardly least - #CANST - https://share-link.pilled.net/topic-detail/303817
Keywords
vaccinesnwodepopulationvaerscovid
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy