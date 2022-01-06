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BUSTED! IT DOES EXIST 💉 ☠️ VIDEO: PFIZER CEO SAYS HE WILL NOT GET HIS OWN VACCINE
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160 views • January 06, 2022
SOURCE: Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
"I am 59 years old, in good health, my type is not recommended to get vaccination"
SO THERE YOU HAVE IT.
If his own shot is safe, why not?!?
🚨UPDATE🚨: JUST GOT THIS - https://gettr.com/post/p9c2bhce0d 🚨
"NOT RECOMMENDED FOR ME," BUT IT IS RECOMMENDED FOR OTHERS IN THE SAME AGE GROUP IN PERFECT HEALTH, PLUS ALL THE WAY DOWN TO 12 YEAR OLDS??? GOT IT. I CAN SEE CLEARLY NOW.
That bastard is exactly who I am talking about when I use the word "they" or "elite".
There's a reason this video got censored and no one has seen it.
Live Every Sunday Of The Year!
HERE! . . . IN D LIVE
Start time 5am EST. 10am GMT. 9pm NSW. (Live All Day ish)
Replay can be found on Sunday Long Live Radio website.
___________________________
Patreon
https://www.patreon.com/reabow
______________________
Sunday Long Live Radio Website
https://reabow.wixsite.com/sundaylonglive
Sunday Long Live Replay
https://t.me/SundayLongLive __________________________
Join our new Element chat room, Private, free speech, decentralised and it can't be shut down! https://app.element.io/#/group/+sllrtalkradio:matrix.org
_________________________
Bitechute uploads
Random Content
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/G2qRdjw0Rwxy/
-----------------------
Telegram Chat room.
https://t.me/SundayLongLive
Additions from VfB:
First, the URL: https://share-link.pilled.net/topic-detail/303855
IDA - https://share-link.pilled.net/topic-detail/303866
'Hey! We had to shoot him...he wouldn't put on a mask" - https://share-link.pilled.net/topic-detail/303852
And last, yet hardly least - #CANST - https://share-link.pilled.net/topic-detail/303817
"I am 59 years old, in good health, my type is not recommended to get vaccination"
SO THERE YOU HAVE IT.
If his own shot is safe, why not?!?
🚨UPDATE🚨: JUST GOT THIS - https://gettr.com/post/p9c2bhce0d 🚨
"NOT RECOMMENDED FOR ME," BUT IT IS RECOMMENDED FOR OTHERS IN THE SAME AGE GROUP IN PERFECT HEALTH, PLUS ALL THE WAY DOWN TO 12 YEAR OLDS??? GOT IT. I CAN SEE CLEARLY NOW.
That bastard is exactly who I am talking about when I use the word "they" or "elite".
There's a reason this video got censored and no one has seen it.
Live Every Sunday Of The Year!
HERE! . . . IN D LIVE
Start time 5am EST. 10am GMT. 9pm NSW. (Live All Day ish)
Replay can be found on Sunday Long Live Radio website.
___________________________
Patreon
https://www.patreon.com/reabow
______________________
Sunday Long Live Radio Website
https://reabow.wixsite.com/sundaylonglive
Sunday Long Live Replay
https://t.me/SundayLongLive __________________________
Join our new Element chat room, Private, free speech, decentralised and it can't be shut down! https://app.element.io/#/group/+sllrtalkradio:matrix.org
_________________________
Bitechute uploads
Random Content
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/G2qRdjw0Rwxy/
-----------------------
Telegram Chat room.
https://t.me/SundayLongLive
Additions from VfB:
First, the URL: https://share-link.pilled.net/topic-detail/303855
IDA - https://share-link.pilled.net/topic-detail/303866
'Hey! We had to shoot him...he wouldn't put on a mask" - https://share-link.pilled.net/topic-detail/303852
And last, yet hardly least - #CANST - https://share-link.pilled.net/topic-detail/303817
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