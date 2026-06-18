BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Ivermectin Cover-Up: The Cure They Tried to Bury
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
147 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
132 views • 2 days ago

The Ivermectin Cover-Up: The Cure They Tried to Bury


FULL SHOW HERE: https://rumble.com/v7be5is-premiere-episode-the-truth-about-health-ivermectin-chlorine-dioxide-and-why.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_a


They called it horse dewormer. They mocked it on late-night TV. They trotted out Fauci to lie about it. And they nearly succeeded in burying the most versatile, safest drug in modern medicine.


In this explosive premiere episode of The Truth About Health, host Kristi Leigh sits down with Dr. Pierre Kory—one of the world's leading clinical experts on ivermectin—to expose the coordinated campaign of suppression, censorship, and propaganda that turned a Nobel Prize-winning wonder drug into a punchline.


Dr. Kory reveals the staggering truth: ivermectin has 20 different pharmacologic mechanisms of action. It is safer than virtually any drug ever developed. The WHO distributed it to millions across continents for decades. It treats viruses, cancer, skin conditions, and more. And when COVID hit, the pharmaceutical cartel knew they had to destroy its reputation—or lose their profitable vaccine monopoly.


The sequence was surgical. August 2021: a CDC memo to all doctors. Days later: the infamous FDA "horse tweet." Then Fauci on CNN, lying to the world: "There is no clinical evidence." The war on ivermectin was never about science. It was about profit. It was about control. It was about keeping you sick and dependent.


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.


FOR MORE AMAZING JMC PROGRAMMING LIKE THIS, VIEW OUR FULL SCHEDULE HERE: https://johnmichaelchambers.com/


🚨 The Global Financial Reset Is HERE. 🚨

Don't just survive it—PROFIT from it.

This is your gateway to explosive growth with Genesis Metals.

👉 CLICK NOW: https://jmcgenesismetals.com/


BECOME A PREMIUM MEMBER TODAY! - https://johnmichaelchambers.com/patriot-q-a/


Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/


Visit www.triadretire.com for guaranteed income you cannot outlive!


Your PETS deserve the golden age too! Get them the care they need! https://jmc.petclub247.com/


ALL NEW RUMBLE CHANNEL! SUBSCRIBE SO YOU DON’T MISS ANYTHING!

https://rumble.com/c/JMCBroadcasting


Follow JMC Here

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.

Keywords
ivermectin cancer treatmentivermectin wonder drughorse dewormer pr campaignfda horse tweetfauci cnn ivermectin liecoordinated suppression campaignnobel prize ivermectin20 mechanisms of actionrosacea ivermectinpropaganda media memocorrelation causation gaslightingreal world lived experiencerepurposed medicinessatoshi omura nobelivermectin safe for all ages
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Kennedy unveils $700 million plan to combat addiction, homelessness and mental health crisis

Kennedy unveils $700 million plan to combat addiction, homelessness and mental health crisis

Willow Tohi
The ACAI BOWL paradox: How commercially prepared bowls can spike blood sugar and sideline nutrition

The ACAI BOWL paradox: How commercially prepared bowls can spike blood sugar and sideline nutrition

Evangelyn Rodriguez
Ron Johnson report reveals FDA officials knew of COVID vaccine dangers in 2021

Ron Johnson report reveals FDA officials knew of COVID vaccine dangers in 2021

Cassie B.
Terrain First: The book that helps unlock your body&#8217;s healing power

Terrain First: The book that helps unlock your body’s healing power

Belle Carter
Probiotic powerhouses: Exploring hidden gems beyond kombucha

Probiotic powerhouses: Exploring hidden gems beyond kombucha

Ava Grace
Watermelon as Medicine: How Nature&#8217;s Hydrating Superfruit Supports Heart Health, Immunity and Cellular Repair

Watermelon as Medicine: How Nature’s Hydrating Superfruit Supports Heart Health, Immunity and Cellular Repair

Coco Somers
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy