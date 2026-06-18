The Ivermectin Cover-Up: The Cure They Tried to Bury





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They called it horse dewormer. They mocked it on late-night TV. They trotted out Fauci to lie about it. And they nearly succeeded in burying the most versatile, safest drug in modern medicine.





In this explosive premiere episode of The Truth About Health, host Kristi Leigh sits down with Dr. Pierre Kory—one of the world's leading clinical experts on ivermectin—to expose the coordinated campaign of suppression, censorship, and propaganda that turned a Nobel Prize-winning wonder drug into a punchline.





Dr. Kory reveals the staggering truth: ivermectin has 20 different pharmacologic mechanisms of action. It is safer than virtually any drug ever developed. The WHO distributed it to millions across continents for decades. It treats viruses, cancer, skin conditions, and more. And when COVID hit, the pharmaceutical cartel knew they had to destroy its reputation—or lose their profitable vaccine monopoly.





The sequence was surgical. August 2021: a CDC memo to all doctors. Days later: the infamous FDA "horse tweet." Then Fauci on CNN, lying to the world: "There is no clinical evidence." The war on ivermectin was never about science. It was about profit. It was about control. It was about keeping you sick and dependent.





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NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.