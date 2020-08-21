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Behind the Scenes in London, England - The Truth About Cancer: A Global Quest
The Truth About Cancer
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Summary
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Catch a "Behind the Scenes" look at filming in London, England for our newest docu-series: "The Truth About Cancer: A Global Quest."
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About The Truth About Cancer
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The Truth About Cancer’s mission is to inform, educate, and eradicate the pandemic of cancer in our modern world. Every single day, tens of thousands of people just like you are curing cancer (and/or preventing it) from destroying their bodies.

It’s time to take matters into your own hands and educate yourself on real cancer prevention and treatments. It could save your life or the life of someone you love.
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Inside The Truth About Cancer Docu-Series
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Doctors, researchers, experts, and survivors show you exactly how to prevent and treat cancer in our 4 original docu-series: "The Quest For The Cures”, “The Quest For The Cures Continues”, “The Truth About Cancer: A Global Quest”, "Eastern Medicine: Journey Through Asia," and on our website: http://bit.ly/ttac-shop.

In our docu-series, you’ll travel with Ty Bollinger who lost both his mother and father to cancer (as well as 5 other family members). Ty travels the country and the globe and sits down with the foremost doctors, researchers, experts, and cancer conquerers to find out their proven methods for preventing and treating cancer.

Please join our email list to be notified of all upcoming events (including free airings of our docu-series): http://bit.ly/ttac-join.

Learn more about our latest docu-series “Eastern Medicine: Journey Through Asia” here: http://bit.ly/eastern-medicine-TTAC.
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About Ty & Charlene Bollinger
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Ty & Charlene Bollinger are devoted Christians, health freedom advocates, health researchers, documentary film producers, and best-selling authors.

After losing several family members to conventional cancer treatments, they set out to learn the truth about cancer and the cancer industry, working together tirelessly to help others to learn the truth that sets them free to live healthy, happy lives.

Ty & Charlene's heartbreak and grief coupled with their firm belief that chemotherapy, radiation, and surgery were NOT the most effective treatments available for cancer patients, led them on a path of discovery.

On their journey, they interviewed cutting-edge scientists, leading alternative doctors, and groundbreaking researchers to learn about hidden alternative cancer treatments. What they uncovered helped to create The Truth About Cancer and its three awe-inspiring docu-series: ”The Quest for The Cures”, “The Quest for the Cures Continues”, “The Truth About Cancer: A Global Quest,” and "Eastern Medicine: Journey Through Asia."

Ty & Charlene speak frequently at seminars, expos, conferences, and churches. Together, they host a bi-weekly internet news program: TTAC Global Health News: https://bit.ly/Global-Health-News.

Their message is clear: CANCER IS NOT A DEATH SENTENCE. THERE IS ALWAYS HOPE.
Keywords
healthcancermedicinecancercurethetruthaboutcanceraglobalquesttybollingercharlenebollingernaturalhealthcancerpreventioncancertreatmentttacalternativehealthholistichealthagq
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