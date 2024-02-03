Create New Account
Beware of The Company You Keep Part 3
Benevolent Woman
Published Yesterday

No one can tell me that this has not been their experience with friends and family. Having been both the offended and the offenders. Not processing what you are hearing. But listening to respond. If we have and do, we will understand the wisdom I will share with you. “A soft and gentle and thoughtful answer turns away wrath, but harsh and painful and careless words stir up anger” (Proverbs 15:1, AMP).

spiritualitymental healthaccountability

