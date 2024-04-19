Glenn Beck | How Much 💵💵 You Need to Make to “Live Comfortably” in Each State

BlazeTV | How Much $$$ You Need to Make to “Live Comfortably” in Each State. With inflation still on the rise, Glenn and Stu review another shocking number: how much money you need to “live comfortably” in America. The numbers have gone through the roof and it’s no surprise that the most expensive states are blue states. Thanks to inflation, a single adult now needs to make over $100,000 a year in order to live comfortably in many states. So, can you afford your state?





