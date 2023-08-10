Create New Account
The Long Game
Son of the Republic
Published Yesterday

* The left plays for keeps.

* Politically, they’re willing to lose in the short term to win in the long term.

* Don’t be weak.


The full episode is linked below.


The Dan Bongino Show | 10 August 2023

https://rumble.com/v367c4t-massive-voter-fraud-exposed-ep.-2064-08102023.html

