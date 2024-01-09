SECRET MIGRANT CENTER EXPOSED PART 1: “I’LL PAY YOU GUYS.” Phoenix Migrant ‘Refugee’ Facility worker caught on tape trying to bribe journalist.



Video shows facility run by International Rescue Committee bussing thousands of migrant “refugees” every hour on the hour to Phoenix Sky Harbor airport.



Migrants tell us they crossed border illegally, as IRC given $415 million from Feds to give the pretense of Refugee status and fly them on flights out of Terminal 3 and 4



Tomas Robles, an IRC staffer, called us “domestic terrorists” and reported us to the police for asking questions.



Sources and insiders gave us the information that brought us what you see in this video. If you work for the airlines, the bus companies, the government, NGOs, or if you have confidential info that can shed light on what’s really going on, contact us at tips.okeefemediagroup.com and on Signal at 914-315-9415.

