© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
IF YOU HAVE TO PROVE YOU ARE FREE, IT IS BECAUSE YOU ARE NOT. AUSTRALIA Fascism
Follow
0
Share
Report
240 views • October 16, 2021
In australia's Northern Territory they are going to impose the strictest vaccination mandate in the world: All workers who have contact with the public will have to be vaccinated by November 13. If they fail to do so, they will be fired and may be fined $5,000 for skipping the rules.
THIS IS WHAT IT IS CALLED Fascism
GOD BLESS ALL THE PEOPLE OF AUSTRALIA.
THIS IS WHAT IT IS CALLED Fascism
GOD BLESS ALL THE PEOPLE OF AUSTRALIA.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.