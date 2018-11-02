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2/11/18 Who Is {P}? Q Team "Saving the Best For Last" and YAFTV Is Back!
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47 views • January 04, 2021
YOU ARE FREE TV
2/11/18 Q today warns us of FF's this week and hints that GhwB is hiding out in his bunker under his ranch outside Houston, TX. Who in the Trump administration is tightly connected to the Bush family? Who is seen seated with Kim Jong Un's sister, Kim Yo Jong, at the "FUN" Games?
It's good to be back in action, Freedom Lover's. More _ just came in since I made this video, and I think it may support what YAFTV has put forth here. What's your opinion?
Thanks so much for the incredible show of support while i was "offline" last week. Prayers and support for this channel is enormously appreciated and my heart is with you all.
Remember the Prayer Wave at 6pm and Cultivating the Vision of where we are heading for Free World, sans cabal slavery.
If you would like to support YAFTV with donations:
PLEASE SUPPORT YOU ARE FREE TV
PayPal: [email protected]
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PLACE THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
With Crypto:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
Many many thanks for the enormous amount of caring and support you have shown in this last ten days as YAFTV dealt with some major difficulties in keeping this channel going.
2/11/18 Q today warns us of FF's this week and hints that GhwB is hiding out in his bunker under his ranch outside Houston, TX. Who in the Trump administration is tightly connected to the Bush family? Who is seen seated with Kim Jong Un's sister, Kim Yo Jong, at the "FUN" Games?
It's good to be back in action, Freedom Lover's. More _ just came in since I made this video, and I think it may support what YAFTV has put forth here. What's your opinion?
Thanks so much for the incredible show of support while i was "offline" last week. Prayers and support for this channel is enormously appreciated and my heart is with you all.
Remember the Prayer Wave at 6pm and Cultivating the Vision of where we are heading for Free World, sans cabal slavery.
If you would like to support YAFTV with donations:
PLEASE SUPPORT YOU ARE FREE TV
PayPal: [email protected]
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PLACE THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
With Crypto:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
Many many thanks for the enormous amount of caring and support you have shown in this last ten days as YAFTV dealt with some major difficulties in keeping this channel going.
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