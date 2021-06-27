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Brick In The Wall Being Sung By Protesters In London
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190 views • June 27, 2021
Now this is what you call a peaceful protest, they look happy and are enjoying themselves and still making themselves heard! There were 100.000 plus people in attendance, and not a fight, among them, no property was damaged or destroyed, what an excellent example to some of those other groups, like BLM.
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