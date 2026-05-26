The Red Eyes in Fort Hood

A military base. A silent road after midnight. And two red eyes waiting in the dark. 👁️





Soldiers at Fort Hood had one rule:

If you hear strange voices during patrol… don’t answer.





What started as a normal night shift quickly became something far more disturbing — unexplained radio transmissions, shadow figures between the trees, footsteps in the dark, and a question no guard ever wanted to hear:





“Do you remember us?”





This clip is only part of the story.





The full episode goes much deeper into the legend, the fear, and the terrifying encounter hidden inside one of the base’s most whispered stories.





🎧 Full episode available in the link in description.





https://open.spotify.com/episode/44ctBL1Q99rfn0K7spGgCW?si=3cfbbffbfc4047ef





#ghoststories #urbanlegends #MilitaryMystery #nightpatrol #americanhorrors



