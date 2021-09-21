Critical Care Doctors Prescribe Ivermectin for COVID

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9/18/2021 Ivermectin is a multifaceted wonder drug with unexpected potential as an antibacterial, antiviral and anti-cancer agent. Many hundreds of experienced critical care doctors around the world who have prescribed ivermectin for COVID. And to characterize this Nobel Prize winning drug prescribed for humans as horse de-wormer, that is a lie.