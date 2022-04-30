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Los Lobos - And A Time To Dance (Slash records complete vinyl LP)
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39 views • April 30, 2022
My mom heard me listening to this year's back and was all surprised. I forgot what she called it but I was like, no mom, it's punk rock! LoL, I still think it's punk rock. Enjoy!
#loslobos #slash #slashrecords #ritchievalens
#loslobos #slash #slashrecords #ritchievalens
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