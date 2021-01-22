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Is Q-Anon a Deep State Psyop to Neutralize Resistance?
Red Pill Expo
Red Pill Expo
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11481 views • January 22, 2021
"Operation Trust" was a Bolshevik program in Russia from 1921 to 1926 designed to neutralize opposition by creating false expectations that a powerful group of military leaders had secretly organized to stop the Communist takeover. Internet commentator AnOmaly delves into examples of how influencers in the MAGA and Q-Anon movement have deluded freedom-loving citizens into believing that "White hats" in the military and throughout government will save them without them having to do anything. While Q-Anon claims to oppose the deep state, it advances the goals of the deep state, such as gun control, forced vaccinations, lockdown, and martial law. 2021 Jan – Source: AnOmaly
https://seedp29xb.bitchute.com/yi2SDYsnwrWe/BmJrYhv1drw.mp4

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deep stateq-anoncontrolled oppositionmagapsyopanomaly
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