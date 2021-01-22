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Is Q-Anon a Deep State Psyop to Neutralize Resistance?
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11481 views • January 22, 2021
"Operation Trust" was a Bolshevik program in Russia from 1921 to 1926 designed to neutralize opposition by creating false expectations that a powerful group of military leaders had secretly organized to stop the Communist takeover. Internet commentator AnOmaly delves into examples of how influencers in the MAGA and Q-Anon movement have deluded freedom-loving citizens into believing that "White hats" in the military and throughout government will save them without them having to do anything. While Q-Anon claims to oppose the deep state, it advances the goals of the deep state, such as gun control, forced vaccinations, lockdown, and martial law. 2021 Jan – Source: AnOmaly
https://seedp29xb.bitchute.com/yi2SDYsnwrWe/BmJrYhv1drw.mp4
This video is archived here and at other sites to preserve access to it. However, preserved knowledge is useless without action. Join with others of like mind at Red Pill University to convert enlightenment into societal reform. Visit https://www.redpilluniversity.org/ and 'Take the Tour'.
https://seedp29xb.bitchute.com/yi2SDYsnwrWe/BmJrYhv1drw.mp4
This video is archived here and at other sites to preserve access to it. However, preserved knowledge is useless without action. Join with others of like mind at Red Pill University to convert enlightenment into societal reform. Visit https://www.redpilluniversity.org/ and 'Take the Tour'.
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