So This Is How it Ends?

What's the biggest threat facing mankind at the moment? Is it climate change, artificial intelligence, nuclear war, the rise of a one-world government or all of the above?





While the world continues to pretend that the inevitable will not happen, people of faith will need to make a decision to stand against a flood of evil... in love for our enemies and in love for the truth. God has a plan for the human race... and that hope extends beyond the end of this world!