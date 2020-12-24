"The Trial of Tony Blair" by Martin Noakes

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http://whale.to/c/tony_blair4.html
Lyrics:
Living a lie
I’ve never seen a man so compromised
Evil and cold
A puppet doing what he’s told
Put it like this
If ever I could make one wish…
I wouldn't wish for a Hollywood mansion
No fancy cars & no penthouse suite
No stash of cash on a private island
But as long as I am breathing in air
I'd wish to see the trial of Tony Blair
Blood on his hands
Stretching from Iraq to Afghanistan
This man is insane
Miranda was his other name
If I looked at the sky
And saw a shooting star up high
I wouldn't wish for a Hollywood mansion
No fancy cars & no penthouse suite
No stash of cash on a private island
But as long as I am breathing in air
I'd wish to see the trial of Tony Blair
There are innocent people imprisoned
While Tony Blair’s still remains on the streets
We’re gonna see everything that’s been hidden
You can always judge a person by the company they keep.
His legacy is death and despair
It’s time to see the trial of Tony Blair
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nUtikPtdT-s
marndin