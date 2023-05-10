DEEP STATE DECODES 05/10/23 EPISODE 568

Equal Opportunity Crime
Music intro: Natti Natasha ❌ Ozuna - Criminal
Video credit: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/05/nlpc-chairman-peter-flaherty-arrested-during-berkshire-shareholder-proposal-presentation-after-connecting-ceo-warren-buffett-to-bill-gates-and-jeffrey-epstein-video/
https://www.theepochtimes.com/bank-records-detail-20-llcs-10-million-in-payments-from-china-foreign-interests-to-biden-family-members-house-oversight_5252935.html?src_src=News&src_cmp=breaking-2023-05-10-1&est=YEmRZoTX5MiclrzPImFSlzI4oB8VDxJ9kZhh9Bd2gyku0SMFXABE1yxNWehM4A%3D%3D
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/05/breaking-rep-santos-surrenders-13-count-indictment-wire-fraud-money-laundering-theft-false-statements/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/tIR5imaoCSP8/ "RFK JR. ON SHOOTINGS: ALMOST EVERY SHOOTER ON SSRIS"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pwtjpQEvqrA Fox News Viewers TURN On Kayleigh McEnany For Taking Tucker's Chair | The Tucker Curse Is REAL!
https://www.rt.com/news/576017-pentagon-ukraine-aid-contracts/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/05/fck-you-americans-illegal-aliens-trash-talk-news-reporters-in-heated-exchange-in-el-pasotx-video/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sQDTVGL3xVU Scientists Just Announced It's Happening Again As Millions Of Birds Are Acting Strange
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/05/the-numbers-are-in-bud-light-hit-with-devastating-news-on-april-sales-trump-friendly-beer-company-sees-massive-surge/
https://tv.gab.com/watch?v=6455d34d2340ae508ac06579 Catherine Austin Fitts: Never Finance Your Enemy!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qjz_07-DvE0 Ryan Montgomery - #1 Ethical Hacker Who Hunts Child Predators Catches One Live On Podcast | SRS #56
https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/d012240f-e352-407d-996e-74a99cd11efe
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/X35RQmVOZueu/ Deep State Decodes ArvilsArk
https://rumble.com/account/content?type=all
https://tv.gab.com/channel/ArvilsArk
[email protected]
DONATE TO DEEP STATE DECODES
https://buy.stripe.com/aEUeY09WxfPy7VC7su Donate to DSD.
https://buy.stripe.com/00g8zCfgRcDmgs89AB Purchase Orgone.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.