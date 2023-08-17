Signs of the end times: it’s Sodom and Gomorrah all over again!

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.



Credits to Rebel News Québec. The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on August 17, 2023.



Western nations are the modern-day version of Sodom and Gomorrah as sexual deviants are flaunting themselves to the public for their admiration and to pervert the minds of children.



We are truly living in the end times, in the day of Noah and Lot, in the days of Sodom and Gomorrah.



However, it’s never too late for homosexuals, lesbians, transgender people, adulterers and fornicators to turn to Christ. His salvation is available to you as to all of humanity.



Please turn to Christ and stop living in the lust of the eyes, the lust of the flesh and the pride of life as the world shall pass away and the lust thereof (1 John 2:15-17).





